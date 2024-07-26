Cyient Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.4% YOY

Cyient Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.64% YoY & profit decreased by 14.4% YoY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Cyient Q1 Results Live
Cyient Q1 Results Live

Cyient Q1 Results Live : Cyient announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.64% and a 14.4% decline in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparisons show a significant decline as well, with revenue dropping by 9.95% and profit decreasing by 23.94% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.45% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 3.2% rise year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 25.7% sequentially and 15.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at 12.98, marking an 18.74% decrease year-over-year.

Cyient's recent returns depict a mixed performance with a 2.4% gain in the last week, but a -6.21% decline over the past 6 months and a -17.4% Year-to-Date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 20834.24 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2458.95 & 1422.9 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 17 analysts covering Cyient, 3 recommend Hold, 7 recommend Buy, and 7 recommend Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date leans towards a Strong Buy rating for Cyient.

Cyient Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1675.71860.8-9.95%1686.5-0.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total894.6890.6+0.45%866.9+3.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization65.867.2-2.08%67.6-2.66%
Total Operating Expense1476.51592.7-7.3%1449.6+1.86%
Operating Income199.2268.1-25.7%236.9-15.91%
Net Income Before Taxes194.6259.1-24.89%219.3-11.26%
Net Income143.9189.2-23.94%168.1-14.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.9817.07-23.96%15.97-18.74%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹143.9Cr
₹1675.7Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsCyient Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.4% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    246.00
    10:55 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.55 (5.83%)

    Tata Steel

    162.10
    10:55 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    4.65 (2.95%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.50
    10:55 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.35 (-0.2%)

    Tata Power

    440.00
    10:55 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    17.6 (4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    153.00
    10:49 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    12.05 (8.55%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    90.70
    10:49 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.35 (7.53%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,096.20
    10:44 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    66.65 (6.47%)

    Zensar Technologies

    817.25
    10:49 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    45.15 (5.85%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue