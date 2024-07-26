Cyient Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.4% YOY

Cyient Q1 Results Live : Cyient announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.64% and a 14.4% decline in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparisons show a significant decline as well, with revenue dropping by 9.95% and profit decreasing by 23.94% compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.45% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 3.2% rise year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, down by 25.7% sequentially and 15.91% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹12.98, marking an 18.74% decrease year-over-year.
Cyient's recent returns depict a mixed performance with a 2.4% gain in the last week, but a -6.21% decline over the past 6 months and a -17.4% Year-to-Date return.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹20834.24 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2458.95 & ₹1422.9 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 17 analysts covering Cyient, 3 recommend Hold, 7 recommend Buy, and 7 recommend Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date leans towards a Strong Buy rating for Cyient.
Cyient Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1675.7
|1860.8
|-9.95%
|1686.5
|-0.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|894.6
|890.6
|+0.45%
|866.9
|+3.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|65.8
|67.2
|-2.08%
|67.6
|-2.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|1476.5
|1592.7
|-7.3%
|1449.6
|+1.86%
|Operating Income
|199.2
|268.1
|-25.7%
|236.9
|-15.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|194.6
|259.1
|-24.89%
|219.3
|-11.26%
|Net Income
|143.9
|189.2
|-23.94%
|168.1
|-14.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.98
|17.07
|-23.96%
|15.97
|-18.74%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess