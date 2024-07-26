Cyient Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.4% YOY

Cyient Q1 Results Live : Cyient announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.64% and a 14.4% decline in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparisons show a significant decline as well, with revenue dropping by 9.95% and profit decreasing by 23.94% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.45% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 3.2% rise year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 25.7% sequentially and 15.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹12.98, marking an 18.74% decrease year-over-year.

Cyient's recent returns depict a mixed performance with a 2.4% gain in the last week, but a -6.21% decline over the past 6 months and a -17.4% Year-to-Date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹20834.24 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹2458.95 & ₹1422.9 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 17 analysts covering Cyient, 3 recommend Hold, 7 recommend Buy, and 7 recommend Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date leans towards a Strong Buy rating for Cyient.

Cyient Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1675.7 1860.8 -9.95% 1686.5 -0.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 894.6 890.6 +0.45% 866.9 +3.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 65.8 67.2 -2.08% 67.6 -2.66% Total Operating Expense 1476.5 1592.7 -7.3% 1449.6 +1.86% Operating Income 199.2 268.1 -25.7% 236.9 -15.91% Net Income Before Taxes 194.6 259.1 -24.89% 219.3 -11.26% Net Income 143.9 189.2 -23.94% 168.1 -14.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.98 17.07 -23.96% 15.97 -18.74%