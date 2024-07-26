Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cyient Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.4% YOY

Livemint

Cyient Q1 Results Live

Cyient Q1 Results Live : Cyient announced their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.64% and a 14.4% decline in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparisons show a significant decline as well, with revenue dropping by 9.95% and profit decreasing by 23.94% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 0.45% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 3.2% rise year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 25.7% sequentially and 15.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at 12.98, marking an 18.74% decrease year-over-year.

Cyient's recent returns depict a mixed performance with a 2.4% gain in the last week, but a -6.21% decline over the past 6 months and a -17.4% Year-to-Date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 20834.24 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 2458.95 & 1422.9 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, indicate that out of 17 analysts covering Cyient, 3 recommend Hold, 7 recommend Buy, and 7 recommend Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date leans towards a Strong Buy rating for Cyient.

Cyient Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1675.71860.8-9.95%1686.5-0.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total894.6890.6+0.45%866.9+3.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization65.867.2-2.08%67.6-2.66%
Total Operating Expense1476.51592.7-7.3%1449.6+1.86%
Operating Income199.2268.1-25.7%236.9-15.91%
Net Income Before Taxes194.6259.1-24.89%219.3-11.26%
Net Income143.9189.2-23.94%168.1-14.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.9817.07-23.96%15.97-18.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹143.9Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1675.7Cr

