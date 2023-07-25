Cyient Q1 Results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹168 crore, revenue up 35%; check details1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The Hyderabad-based company reported a 45% rise in consolidated net profit of 1.68 billion rupees ($20.53 million)for the first quarter ended June 30th 2023, compared with 1.16 billion rupees a year ago.
India's Cyient Ltd reported a 45% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday that just missed analysts' estimates as rising expenses at the engineering and IT services company offset strong order pipeline and demand recovery in some sectors.
