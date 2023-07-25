comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cyient Q1 Results: Net profit rises 45% to 168 crore, revenue up 35%; check details
Back

India's Cyient Ltd reported a 45% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday that just missed analysts' estimates as rising expenses at the engineering and IT services company offset strong order pipeline and demand recovery in some sectors.

The Hyderabad-based company reported a 45% rise in consolidated net profit of 1.68 billion rupees ($20.53 million)for the first quarter ended June 30th 2023, compared with 1.16 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting Cyient to earn 1.73 billion rupees ($21.14 million), as per Refinitiv data.

Cyient said its U.S. subsidiary incurred legal costs of 111 million rupees ($1.36 million) during the quarter, and overall expenses rose 30%.

The company's results come after bigger rivals like Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro have either cut forecast or missed estimates as the country's IT industry faces slowing demand for services and cancellation of orders prompted by fears of a global recession.

For Cyient, revenue from its biggest Digital, Engineering and Technology (DET) segment rose to 14.5 billion rupees ($177.09 million), up from 10.6 billion rupees($129.58 million)a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 35% to 16.9 billion rupees ($206.40 million) for the quarter.

"We won 6 large deals in DET with a total contract potential of $48.8 million in this quarter. The order intake stood at $193.2 million, up 32.5% year-on-year. Our pipeline for the year looks robust," Cyient's Managing Director Krishna Bodanapau said on Tuesday.

Cyient shares closed 1.07% lower at 1466.55 rupees on Tuesday.

 

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout