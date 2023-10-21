Cyient Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 125.41% YOY
Cyient, a global engineering and digital solutions company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on 19th October 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline grew by 27.38% year over year, while the profit increased by an impressive 125.41% year over year.