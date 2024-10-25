Cyient Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.45% YoY

Published25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Cyient Q2 Results Live : Cyient declared their Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 3.97% year-over-year, along with a profit increase of 0.45% YOY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue witnessed a robust growth of 10.35%, while profits surged by an impressive 24.46%.

The company's financial performance was impacted by rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 0.85% quarter-on-quarter and 5.2% year-over-year. This increase in expenses was a notable factor as Cyient navigated through the current economic landscape.

Despite the increase in revenue, the operating income saw a mixed performance, up by 15.81% quarter-on-quarter but down by 9.1% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 16.14, reflecting a decrease of 2.41% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of market performance, Cyient has faced challenges, delivering a -4.37% return over the last week, -7.18% over the past six months, and a significant -22.48% year-to-date return. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 19,562.68 crore, with a 52-week high of 2,458.95 and a low of 1,542.10.

As of October 25, 2024, out of the 18 analysts covering Cyient, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have a Hold rating, 7 analysts have a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Buy', indicating a positive outlook among analysts.

Cyient Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1849.11675.7+10.35%1778.5+3.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total902.2894.6+0.85%857.6+5.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization6665.8+0.3%65.8+0.3%
Total Operating Expense1618.41476.5+9.61%1524.7+6.15%
Operating Income230.7199.2+15.81%253.8-9.1%
Net Income Before Taxes254.3194.6+30.68%240.3+5.83%
Net Income179.1143.9+24.46%178.3+0.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.1412.98+24.35%16.54-2.41%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹179.1Cr
₹1849.1Cr
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
