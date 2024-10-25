Cyient Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.45% YoY

Cyient Q2 Results Live : Cyient declared their Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a topline growth of 3.97% year-over-year, along with a profit increase of 0.45% YOY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue witnessed a robust growth of 10.35%, while profits surged by an impressive 24.46%.
The company's financial performance was impacted by rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 0.85% quarter-on-quarter and 5.2% year-over-year. This increase in expenses was a notable factor as Cyient navigated through the current economic landscape.
Despite the increase in revenue, the operating income saw a mixed performance, up by 15.81% quarter-on-quarter but down by 9.1% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹16.14, reflecting a decrease of 2.41% compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of market performance, Cyient has faced challenges, delivering a -4.37% return over the last week, -7.18% over the past six months, and a significant -22.48% year-to-date return. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹19,562.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2,458.95 and a low of ₹1,542.10.
As of October 25, 2024, out of the 18 analysts covering Cyient, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have a Hold rating, 7 analysts have a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have issued a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation stands at 'Buy', indicating a positive outlook among analysts.
Cyient Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1849.1
|1675.7
|+10.35%
|1778.5
|+3.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|902.2
|894.6
|+0.85%
|857.6
|+5.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|66
|65.8
|+0.3%
|65.8
|+0.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|1618.4
|1476.5
|+9.61%
|1524.7
|+6.15%
|Operating Income
|230.7
|199.2
|+15.81%
|253.8
|-9.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|254.3
|194.6
|+30.68%
|240.3
|+5.83%
|Net Income
|179.1
|143.9
|+24.46%
|178.3
|+0.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.14
|12.98
|+24.35%
|16.54
|-2.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹179.1Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1849.1Cr
