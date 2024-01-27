Cyient Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.64% YOY

Cyient declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.56% & the profit decreased by 5.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.41% and the profit decreased by 17.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.38% q-o-q & increased by 2.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 13.47% Y-o-Y.
Cyient has delivered -8.22% return in the last 1 week, 40.87% return in the last 6 months, and -11.93% YTD return.
Currently, Cyient has a market cap of ₹22183.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2458.95 & ₹831.5 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Cyient Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1821.4
|1778.5
|+2.41%
|1618.2
|+12.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|896.9
|857.6
|+4.58%
|825.1
|+8.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|66.1
|65.8
|+0.46%
|69.9
|-5.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|1611.7
|1524.7
|+5.71%
|1413.7
|+14.01%
|Operating Income
|209.7
|253.8
|-17.38%
|204.5
|+2.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|199.7
|240.3
|-16.9%
|205.7
|-2.92%
|Net Income
|147.2
|178.3
|-17.44%
|156
|-5.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.77
|16.54
|+1.43%
|14.78
|+13.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹147.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1821.4Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!