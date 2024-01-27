Cyient Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.64% YOY

Cyient declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.56% & the profit decreased by 5.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.41% and the profit decreased by 17.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.38% q-o-q & increased by 2.54% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹16.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 13.47% Y-o-Y.

Cyient has delivered -8.22% return in the last 1 week, 40.87% return in the last 6 months, and -11.93% YTD return.

Currently, Cyient has a market cap of ₹22183.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2458.95 & ₹831.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Cyient Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1821.4 1778.5 +2.41% 1618.2 +12.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 896.9 857.6 +4.58% 825.1 +8.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 66.1 65.8 +0.46% 69.9 -5.44% Total Operating Expense 1611.7 1524.7 +5.71% 1413.7 +14.01% Operating Income 209.7 253.8 -17.38% 204.5 +2.54% Net Income Before Taxes 199.7 240.3 -16.9% 205.7 -2.92% Net Income 147.2 178.3 -17.44% 156 -5.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.77 16.54 +1.43% 14.78 +13.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹147.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1821.4Cr

