Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cyient Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.64% YOY

Cyient Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.64% YOY

Livemint

Cyient Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.56% YoY & profit decreased by 5.64% YoY

Cyient Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cyient declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.56% & the profit decreased by 5.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.41% and the profit decreased by 17.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.38% q-o-q & increased by 2.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.77 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 13.47% Y-o-Y.

Cyient has delivered -8.22% return in the last 1 week, 40.87% return in the last 6 months, and -11.93% YTD return.

Currently, Cyient has a market cap of 22183.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2458.95 & 831.5 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Cyient Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1821.41778.5+2.41%1618.2+12.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total896.9857.6+4.58%825.1+8.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.165.8+0.46%69.9-5.44%
Total Operating Expense1611.71524.7+5.71%1413.7+14.01%
Operating Income209.7253.8-17.38%204.5+2.54%
Net Income Before Taxes199.7240.3-16.9%205.7-2.92%
Net Income147.2178.3-17.44%156-5.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.7716.54+1.43%14.78+13.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹147.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1821.4Cr

