Cyient Q3 Results 2025:Cyient declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 5.76% & the profit decreased by 16.92% YoY. Profit at ₹122.3 crore and revenue at ₹1926.4 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.18% while the profit decreased significantly by 31.71%. This decline in profit has raised concerns among investors.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.36% q-o-q and increased by 5.99% Y-o-Y, indicating higher operational costs that are affecting the bottom line.

The operating income was down by 8.37% q-o-q but showed a slight increase of 0.81% Y-o-Y, suggesting that while year-on-year performance is stable, the quarterly performance is declining.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹11.02, which decreased by 34.29% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company.

Cyient has delivered a -0.6% return in the last week, -7.34% return in the last 6 months, and a -4.47% YTD return, suggesting a rough patch for the stock.

Currently, Cyient has a market cap of ₹19327.85 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹2264.9 and a low of ₹1651.5, reflecting the volatility in its stock price.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, indicating a potential recovery in the future despite the current setbacks.

Cyient Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1926.4 1849.1 +4.18% 1821.4 +5.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 950.6 902.2 +5.36% 896.9 +5.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 67.5 66 +2.27% 66.1 +2.12% Total Operating Expense 1715 1618.4 +5.97% 1611.7 +6.41% Operating Income 211.4 230.7 -8.37% 209.7 +0.81% Net Income Before Taxes 173.6 254.3 -31.73% 199.7 -13.07% Net Income 122.3 179.1 -31.71% 147.2 -16.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.02 16.14 -31.72% 16.77 -34.29%