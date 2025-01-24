Cyient Q3 Results 2025:Cyient declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 5.76% & the profit decreased by 16.92% YoY. Profit at ₹122.3 crore and revenue at ₹1926.4 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.18% while the profit decreased significantly by 31.71%. This decline in profit has raised concerns among investors.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.36% q-o-q and increased by 5.99% Y-o-Y, indicating higher operational costs that are affecting the bottom line.
The operating income was down by 8.37% q-o-q but showed a slight increase of 0.81% Y-o-Y, suggesting that while year-on-year performance is stable, the quarterly performance is declining.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹11.02, which decreased by 34.29% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company.
Cyient has delivered a -0.6% return in the last week, -7.34% return in the last 6 months, and a -4.47% YTD return, suggesting a rough patch for the stock.
Currently, Cyient has a market cap of ₹19327.85 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹2264.9 and a low of ₹1651.5, reflecting the volatility in its stock price.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, indicating a potential recovery in the future despite the current setbacks.
Cyient Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1926.4
|1849.1
|+4.18%
|1821.4
|+5.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|950.6
|902.2
|+5.36%
|896.9
|+5.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|67.5
|66
|+2.27%
|66.1
|+2.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|1715
|1618.4
|+5.97%
|1611.7
|+6.41%
|Operating Income
|211.4
|230.7
|-8.37%
|209.7
|+0.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|173.6
|254.3
|-31.73%
|199.7
|-13.07%
|Net Income
|122.3
|179.1
|-31.71%
|147.2
|-16.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.02
|16.14
|-31.72%
|16.77
|-34.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
