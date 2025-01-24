Cyient Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 16.92% YOY, Profit at ₹122.3 Crore and Revenue at ₹1926.4 Crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Cyient Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Cyient Q3 Results 2025:Cyient declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 5.76% & the profit decreased by 16.92% YoY. Profit at 122.3 crore and revenue at 1926.4 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.18% while the profit decreased significantly by 31.71%. This decline in profit has raised concerns among investors.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.36% q-o-q and increased by 5.99% Y-o-Y, indicating higher operational costs that are affecting the bottom line.

Cyient Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 8.37% q-o-q but showed a slight increase of 0.81% Y-o-Y, suggesting that while year-on-year performance is stable, the quarterly performance is declining.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 11.02, which decreased by 34.29% year-over-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company.

Cyient has delivered a -0.6% return in the last week, -7.34% return in the last 6 months, and a -4.47% YTD return, suggesting a rough patch for the stock.

Currently, Cyient has a market cap of 19327.85 Cr with a 52-week high of 2264.9 and a low of 1651.5, reflecting the volatility in its stock price.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2025, was to Buy, indicating a potential recovery in the future despite the current setbacks.

Cyient Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1926.41849.1+4.18%1821.4+5.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total950.6902.2+5.36%896.9+5.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.566+2.27%66.1+2.12%
Total Operating Expense17151618.4+5.97%1611.7+6.41%
Operating Income211.4230.7-8.37%209.7+0.81%
Net Income Before Taxes173.6254.3-31.73%199.7-13.07%
Net Income122.3179.1-31.71%147.2-16.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.0216.14-31.72%16.77-34.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹122.3Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1926.4Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
