Cyient Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.93% YOY

Cyient Q4 Results Live : Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, announced its Q4 results on 25th April 2024. The company reported a 6.25% year-over-year increase in revenue and a significant 15.93% year-over-year growth in profit.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Cyient witnessed a 2.16% growth in revenue and an impressive 28.53% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.7% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 5.85% year-over-year.
Cyient's operating income saw a robust growth of 27.85% quarter-over-quarter and a solid 14.97% year-over-year increase.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹17.07, marking a 7.23% year-over-year rise.
Despite the positive financial results, Cyient's stock performance in the market has been mixed. The company delivered a -4.87% return in the last week, while showing a strong 20.16% return over the past 6 months. However, the year-to-date return stands at -16.49%.
Currently, Cyient commands a market capitalization of ₹21,047.68 crore with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹2,458.95 and ₹1,152 respectively.
Cyient Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1860.8
|1821.4
|+2.16%
|1751.4
|+6.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|890.6
|896.9
|-0.7%
|841.4
|+5.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|67.2
|66.1
|+1.66%
|72.6
|-7.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|1592.7
|1611.7
|-1.18%
|1518.2
|+4.91%
|Operating Income
|268.1
|209.7
|+27.85%
|233.2
|+14.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|259.1
|199.7
|+29.74%
|207.5
|+24.87%
|Net Income
|189.2
|147.2
|+28.53%
|163.2
|+15.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.07
|16.77
|+1.77%
|15.92
|+7.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹189.2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1860.8Cr
