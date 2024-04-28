Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cyient Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.93% YOY

Cyient Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.93% YOY

Livemint

Cyient Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.25% YoY & profit increased by 15.93% YoY

Cyient Q4 Results Live

Cyient Q4 Results Live : Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, announced its Q4 results on 25th April 2024. The company reported a 6.25% year-over-year increase in revenue and a significant 15.93% year-over-year growth in profit.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cyient witnessed a 2.16% growth in revenue and an impressive 28.53% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.7% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 5.85% year-over-year.

Cyient's operating income saw a robust growth of 27.85% quarter-over-quarter and a solid 14.97% year-over-year increase.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 17.07, marking a 7.23% year-over-year rise.

Despite the positive financial results, Cyient's stock performance in the market has been mixed. The company delivered a -4.87% return in the last week, while showing a strong 20.16% return over the past 6 months. However, the year-to-date return stands at -16.49%.

Currently, Cyient commands a market capitalization of 21,047.68 crore with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 2,458.95 and 1,152 respectively.

Cyient Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1860.81821.4+2.16%1751.4+6.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total890.6896.9-0.7%841.4+5.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.266.1+1.66%72.6-7.44%
Total Operating Expense1592.71611.7-1.18%1518.2+4.91%
Operating Income268.1209.7+27.85%233.2+14.97%
Net Income Before Taxes259.1199.7+29.74%207.5+24.87%
Net Income189.2147.2+28.53%163.2+15.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.0716.77+1.77%15.92+7.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹189.2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1860.8Cr

