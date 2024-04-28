Cyient Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 15.93% YOY

Cyient Q4 Results Live : Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, announced its Q4 results on 25th April 2024. The company reported a 6.25% year-over-year increase in revenue and a significant 15.93% year-over-year growth in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cyient witnessed a 2.16% growth in revenue and an impressive 28.53% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.7% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 5.85% year-over-year.

Cyient's operating income saw a robust growth of 27.85% quarter-over-quarter and a solid 14.97% year-over-year increase.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹17.07, marking a 7.23% year-over-year rise.

Despite the positive financial results, Cyient's stock performance in the market has been mixed. The company delivered a -4.87% return in the last week, while showing a strong 20.16% return over the past 6 months. However, the year-to-date return stands at -16.49%.

Currently, Cyient commands a market capitalization of ₹21,047.68 crore with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹2,458.95 and ₹1,152 respectively.

Cyient Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1860.8 1821.4 +2.16% 1751.4 +6.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 890.6 896.9 -0.7% 841.4 +5.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 67.2 66.1 +1.66% 72.6 -7.44% Total Operating Expense 1592.7 1611.7 -1.18% 1518.2 +4.91% Operating Income 268.1 209.7 +27.85% 233.2 +14.97% Net Income Before Taxes 259.1 199.7 +29.74% 207.5 +24.87% Net Income 189.2 147.2 +28.53% 163.2 +15.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.07 16.77 +1.77% 15.92 +7.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹189.2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1860.8Cr

