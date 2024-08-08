D Link India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

D Link India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.4% YoY & profit increased by 12.65% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
D Link India Q1 Results Live
D Link India Q1 Results Live

D Link India Q1 Results Live : D Link India announced its Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 15.4% increase in revenue and a 12.65% rise in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 3.58% growth in revenue but a 5.92% decline in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 10.91% quarter-over-quarter but went up by 6.11% year-over-year.

Operating income also experienced a decrease of 9.82% sequentially but an increase of 4.31% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 6.65, reflecting a 12.71% increase year-over-year.

D Link India's stock performance in the market includes a -8.6% return in the last week, an impressive 84.09% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 71.26% year-to-date return.

Currently, D Link India holds a market capitalization of 1951.88 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 678.68 & 253.13 respectively.

D Link India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue345.8333.86+3.58%299.65+15.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.2711.53-10.91%9.68+6.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.761.63+7.96%1.44+22.05%
Total Operating Expense319.31304.48+4.87%274.25+16.43%
Operating Income26.529.38-9.82%25.4+4.31%
Net Income Before Taxes31.7433.54-5.37%28.11+12.9%
Net Income23.6125.1-5.92%20.96+12.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.657.07-5.94%5.9+12.71%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹23.61Cr
₹345.8Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsD Link India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.85
    11:34 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.4 (-0.47%)

    Tata Steel

    151.40
    11:34 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-1.59%)

    Tata Power

    422.40
    11:34 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -7.85 (-1.82%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.55
    11:34 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.4 (-1.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue