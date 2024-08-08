D Link India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

D Link India Q1 Results Live : D Link India announced its Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 15.4% increase in revenue and a 12.65% rise in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 3.58% growth in revenue but a 5.92% decline in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 10.91% quarter-over-quarter but went up by 6.11% year-over-year.

Operating income also experienced a decrease of 9.82% sequentially but an increase of 4.31% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹6.65, reflecting a 12.71% increase year-over-year.

D Link India's stock performance in the market includes a -8.6% return in the last week, an impressive 84.09% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 71.26% year-to-date return.

Currently, D Link India holds a market capitalization of ₹1951.88 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹678.68 & ₹253.13 respectively.

D Link India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 345.8 333.86 +3.58% 299.65 +15.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.27 11.53 -10.91% 9.68 +6.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.76 1.63 +7.96% 1.44 +22.05% Total Operating Expense 319.31 304.48 +4.87% 274.25 +16.43% Operating Income 26.5 29.38 -9.82% 25.4 +4.31% Net Income Before Taxes 31.74 33.54 -5.37% 28.11 +12.9% Net Income 23.61 25.1 -5.92% 20.96 +12.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.65 7.07 -5.94% 5.9 +12.71%