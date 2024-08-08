D Link India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

D Link India Q1 Results Live : D Link India announced its Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 15.4% increase in revenue and a 12.65% rise in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 3.58% growth in revenue but a 5.92% decline in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 10.91% quarter-over-quarter but went up by 6.11% year-over-year.
Operating income also experienced a decrease of 9.82% sequentially but an increase of 4.31% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹6.65, reflecting a 12.71% increase year-over-year.
D Link India's stock performance in the market includes a -8.6% return in the last week, an impressive 84.09% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 71.26% year-to-date return.
Currently, D Link India holds a market capitalization of ₹1951.88 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹678.68 & ₹253.13 respectively.
D Link India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|345.8
|333.86
|+3.58%
|299.65
|+15.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.27
|11.53
|-10.91%
|9.68
|+6.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.76
|1.63
|+7.96%
|1.44
|+22.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|319.31
|304.48
|+4.87%
|274.25
|+16.43%
|Operating Income
|26.5
|29.38
|-9.82%
|25.4
|+4.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.74
|33.54
|-5.37%
|28.11
|+12.9%
|Net Income
|23.61
|25.1
|-5.92%
|20.96
|+12.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.65
|7.07
|-5.94%
|5.9
|+12.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.61Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹345.8Cr
