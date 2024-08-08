Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  D Link India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

D Link India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

Livemint

D Link India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.4% YoY & profit increased by 12.65% YoY

D Link India Q1 Results Live

D Link India Q1 Results Live : D Link India announced its Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 15.4% increase in revenue and a 12.65% rise in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 3.58% growth in revenue but a 5.92% decline in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 10.91% quarter-over-quarter but went up by 6.11% year-over-year.

Operating income also experienced a decrease of 9.82% sequentially but an increase of 4.31% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 6.65, reflecting a 12.71% increase year-over-year.

D Link India's stock performance in the market includes a -8.6% return in the last week, an impressive 84.09% return in the last 6 months, and a strong 71.26% year-to-date return.

Currently, D Link India holds a market capitalization of 1951.88 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 678.68 & 253.13 respectively.

D Link India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue345.8333.86+3.58%299.65+15.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.2711.53-10.91%9.68+6.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.761.63+7.96%1.44+22.05%
Total Operating Expense319.31304.48+4.87%274.25+16.43%
Operating Income26.529.38-9.82%25.4+4.31%
Net Income Before Taxes31.7433.54-5.37%28.11+12.9%
Net Income23.6125.1-5.92%20.96+12.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.657.07-5.94%5.9+12.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.61Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹345.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

