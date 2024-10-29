D P Abhushan Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 88.53% YoY

D P Abhushan Q2 Results Live : D P Abhushan declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company reported a topline increase of 83.93% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 88.53%. This marks a significant achievement for the jewelry retailer in a competitive market.

In comparison to the previous quarter, D P Abhushan experienced a remarkable revenue growth of 99.08%, while profit saw a modest increase of 0.21%. These figures indicate a strong trajectory for the company as it continues to expand its operations.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 16.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 30.98% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be a point of concern for investors as it may impact future profitability.

The operating income reflected a slight decline of 1.31% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but it showed a robust increase of 76.41% year-over-year. This suggests that despite the rising expenses, the company is managing to increase its operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹11.2, representing an 88.24% increase year-over-year. This significant growth in EPS further underscores the company's solid financial performance.

In terms of stock performance, D P Abhushan has delivered a return of -3.83% over the last week. However, the company has shown resilience with a 51.16% return over the last six months and a staggering 167.39% return year-to-date.

As of now, D P Abhushan holds a market capitalization of ₹4018.98 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹1927 and ₹540. This market cap reflects the strong investor confidence following the positive quarterly results.

D P Abhushan Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1004.72 504.69 +99.08% 546.25 +83.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.16 6.13 +16.94% 5.47 +30.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.79 1.59 +13.03% 1.38 +29.73% Total Operating Expense 968.54 468.04 +106.94% 525.74 +84.22% Operating Income 36.18 36.66 -1.31% 20.51 +76.41% Net Income Before Taxes 33.36 33.65 -0.87% 17.74 +88.01% Net Income 25.13 25.08 +0.21% 13.33 +88.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.2 11.27 -0.62% 5.95 +88.24%