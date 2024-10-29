D P Abhushan Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 88.53% YoY

D P Abhushan Q2 Results Live : D P Abhushan declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company reported a topline increase of 83.93% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 88.53%. This marks a significant achievement for the jewelry retailer in a competitive market.
In comparison to the previous quarter, D P Abhushan experienced a remarkable revenue growth of 99.08%, while profit saw a modest increase of 0.21%. These figures indicate a strong trajectory for the company as it continues to expand its operations.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 16.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 30.98% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be a point of concern for investors as it may impact future profitability.
The operating income reflected a slight decline of 1.31% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but it showed a robust increase of 76.41% year-over-year. This suggests that despite the rising expenses, the company is managing to increase its operational efficiency over the longer term.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹11.2, representing an 88.24% increase year-over-year. This significant growth in EPS further underscores the company's solid financial performance.
In terms of stock performance, D P Abhushan has delivered a return of -3.83% over the last week. However, the company has shown resilience with a 51.16% return over the last six months and a staggering 167.39% return year-to-date.
As of now, D P Abhushan holds a market capitalization of ₹4018.98 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹1927 and ₹540. This market cap reflects the strong investor confidence following the positive quarterly results.
D P Abhushan Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1004.72
|504.69
|+99.08%
|546.25
|+83.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.16
|6.13
|+16.94%
|5.47
|+30.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.79
|1.59
|+13.03%
|1.38
|+29.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|968.54
|468.04
|+106.94%
|525.74
|+84.22%
|Operating Income
|36.18
|36.66
|-1.31%
|20.51
|+76.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.36
|33.65
|-0.87%
|17.74
|+88.01%
|Net Income
|25.13
|25.08
|+0.21%
|13.33
|+88.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.2
|11.27
|-0.62%
|5.95
|+88.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.13Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1004.72Cr
