Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  D P Abhushan Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 88.53% YoY

D P Abhushan Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 88.53% YoY

D P Abhushan Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 83.93% YoY & profit increased by 88.53% YoY.

D P Abhushan Q2 Results Live

D P Abhushan Q2 Results Live : D P Abhushan declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company reported a topline increase of 83.93% year-over-year, with profits soaring by 88.53%. This marks a significant achievement for the jewelry retailer in a competitive market.

In comparison to the previous quarter, D P Abhushan experienced a remarkable revenue growth of 99.08%, while profit saw a modest increase of 0.21%. These figures indicate a strong trajectory for the company as it continues to expand its operations.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 16.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 30.98% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be a point of concern for investors as it may impact future profitability.

The operating income reflected a slight decline of 1.31% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but it showed a robust increase of 76.41% year-over-year. This suggests that despite the rising expenses, the company is managing to increase its operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 11.2, representing an 88.24% increase year-over-year. This significant growth in EPS further underscores the company's solid financial performance.

In terms of stock performance, D P Abhushan has delivered a return of -3.83% over the last week. However, the company has shown resilience with a 51.16% return over the last six months and a staggering 167.39% return year-to-date.

As of now, D P Abhushan holds a market capitalization of 4018.98 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of 1927 and 540. This market cap reflects the strong investor confidence following the positive quarterly results.

D P Abhushan Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1004.72504.69+99.08%546.25+83.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.166.13+16.94%5.47+30.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.791.59+13.03%1.38+29.73%
Total Operating Expense968.54468.04+106.94%525.74+84.22%
Operating Income36.1836.66-1.31%20.51+76.41%
Net Income Before Taxes33.3633.65-0.87%17.74+88.01%
Net Income25.1325.08+0.21%13.33+88.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.211.27-0.62%5.95+88.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.13Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1004.72Cr

