D P Wires Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.3% YOY

D P Wires Q1 Results Live : D P Wires Q1 Results Live: D P Wires declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 30.96% and profit fell by 35.3% year-over-year (YoY). When compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 12.07% and profit decreased by 26.83%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 16.31% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a slight decrease of 0.41% year-over-year (YoY).

Operating income experienced a significant drop, down by 26.41% q-o-q and decreasing by 36.5% YoY, reflecting the challenging business environment.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹4.64, which marks a decrease of 35.25% YoY, further highlighting the company's financial struggles.

In terms of market performance, D P Wires has delivered a -2.04% return in the last week, a -10.76% return over the past six months, and a -27.47% return Year-To-Date (YTD).

Currently, D P Wires has a market capitalization of ₹647.99 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹681.45 and ₹411.1, respectively, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.

D P Wires Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 183.47 208.66 -12.07% 265.74 -30.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.81 2.16 -16.31% 1.82 -0.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.93 1.08 -13.78% 0.96 -2.6% Total Operating Expense 174.24 196.13 -11.16% 251.21 -30.64% Operating Income 9.22 12.54 -26.41% 14.53 -36.5% Net Income Before Taxes 9.57 13.17 -27.33% 14.85 -35.6% Net Income 7.19 9.82 -26.83% 11.11 -35.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.64 6.34 -26.81% 7.17 -35.25%