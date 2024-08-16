D P Wires Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.3% YOY

D P Wires Q1 Results Live : D P Wires Q1 Results Live: D P Wires declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 30.96% and profit fell by 35.3% year-over-year (YoY). When compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 12.07% and profit decreased by 26.83%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 16.31% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a slight decrease of 0.41% year-over-year (YoY).
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Operating income experienced a significant drop, down by 26.41% q-o-q and decreasing by 36.5% YoY, reflecting the challenging business environment.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹4.64, which marks a decrease of 35.25% YoY, further highlighting the company's financial struggles.
In terms of market performance, D P Wires has delivered a -2.04% return in the last week, a -10.76% return over the past six months, and a -27.47% return Year-To-Date (YTD).
Currently, D P Wires has a market capitalization of ₹647.99 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹681.45 and ₹411.1, respectively, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.
D P Wires Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|183.47
|208.66
|-12.07%
|265.74
|-30.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.81
|2.16
|-16.31%
|1.82
|-0.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.93
|1.08
|-13.78%
|0.96
|-2.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|174.24
|196.13
|-11.16%
|251.21
|-30.64%
|Operating Income
|9.22
|12.54
|-26.41%
|14.53
|-36.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.57
|13.17
|-27.33%
|14.85
|-35.6%
|Net Income
|7.19
|9.82
|-26.83%
|11.11
|-35.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.64
|6.34
|-26.81%
|7.17
|-35.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.19Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹183.47Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar