Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  D P Wires Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.3% YOY

D P Wires Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 35.3% YOY

Livemint

D P Wires Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 30.96% YoY & profit decreased by 35.3% YoY

D P Wires Q1 Results Live

D P Wires Q1 Results Live : D P Wires Q1 Results Live: D P Wires declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 30.96% and profit fell by 35.3% year-over-year (YoY). When compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 12.07% and profit decreased by 26.83%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 16.31% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a slight decrease of 0.41% year-over-year (YoY).

Operating income experienced a significant drop, down by 26.41% q-o-q and decreasing by 36.5% YoY, reflecting the challenging business environment.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 4.64, which marks a decrease of 35.25% YoY, further highlighting the company's financial struggles.

In terms of market performance, D P Wires has delivered a -2.04% return in the last week, a -10.76% return over the past six months, and a -27.47% return Year-To-Date (YTD).

Currently, D P Wires has a market capitalization of 647.99 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are 681.45 and 411.1, respectively, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.

D P Wires Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue183.47208.66-12.07%265.74-30.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.812.16-16.31%1.82-0.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.931.08-13.78%0.96-2.6%
Total Operating Expense174.24196.13-11.16%251.21-30.64%
Operating Income9.2212.54-26.41%14.53-36.5%
Net Income Before Taxes9.5713.17-27.33%14.85-35.6%
Net Income7.199.82-26.83%11.11-35.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.646.34-26.81%7.17-35.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.19Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹183.47Cr

