D P Wires Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.79% YOY

D P Wires Q4 Results Live : D P Wires announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 46.12% and a decline in profit by 34.79% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 17.17% decrease in revenue but managed to increase its profit by 55.4%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 16.12% quarter-on-quarter and 1.43% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a strong improvement of 98.83% quarter-on-quarter, but unfortunately decreased by 35.49% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.34, marking a 34.7% decrease year-on-year for D P Wires.

Looking at the company's recent performance, D P Wires delivered negative returns of -8.37% in the last week, -25.84% in the last 6 months, and -20.79% year-to-date.

As of now, D P Wires holds a market capitalization of ₹707.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹681.45 and ₹376.25 respectively.

D P Wires Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 208.66 251.91 -17.17% 387.27 -46.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.16 1.86 +16.12% 2.13 +1.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.08 1 +8.37% 1.02 +5.73% Total Operating Expense 196.13 245.61 -20.15% 367.84 -46.68% Operating Income 12.54 6.3 +98.83% 19.43 -35.49% Net Income Before Taxes 13.17 8.58 +53.5% 20.76 -36.58% Net Income 9.82 6.32 +55.4% 15.06 -34.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.34 4.08 +55.39% 9.71 -34.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹208.66Cr

