Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  D P Wires Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.79% YOY

D P Wires Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.79% YOY

Livemint

D P Wires Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 46.12% YoY & profit decreased by 34.79% YoY

D P Wires Q4 Results Live

D P Wires Q4 Results Live : D P Wires announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 46.12% and a decline in profit by 34.79% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 17.17% decrease in revenue but managed to increase its profit by 55.4%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 16.12% quarter-on-quarter and 1.43% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a strong improvement of 98.83% quarter-on-quarter, but unfortunately decreased by 35.49% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 6.34, marking a 34.7% decrease year-on-year for D P Wires.

Looking at the company's recent performance, D P Wires delivered negative returns of -8.37% in the last week, -25.84% in the last 6 months, and -20.79% year-to-date.

As of now, D P Wires holds a market capitalization of 707.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 681.45 and 376.25 respectively.

D P Wires Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue208.66251.91-17.17%387.27-46.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.161.86+16.12%2.13+1.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.081+8.37%1.02+5.73%
Total Operating Expense196.13245.61-20.15%367.84-46.68%
Operating Income12.546.3+98.83%19.43-35.49%
Net Income Before Taxes13.178.58+53.5%20.76-36.58%
Net Income9.826.32+55.4%15.06-34.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.344.08+55.39%9.71-34.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹208.66Cr

