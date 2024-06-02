D P Wires Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 34.79% YOY

D P Wires Q4 Results Live : D P Wires announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 46.12% and a decline in profit by 34.79% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 17.17% decrease in revenue but managed to increase its profit by 55.4%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 16.12% quarter-on-quarter and 1.43% year-on-year.
Operating income showed a strong improvement of 98.83% quarter-on-quarter, but unfortunately decreased by 35.49% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.34, marking a 34.7% decrease year-on-year for D P Wires.
Looking at the company's recent performance, D P Wires delivered negative returns of -8.37% in the last week, -25.84% in the last 6 months, and -20.79% year-to-date.
As of now, D P Wires holds a market capitalization of ₹707.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹681.45 and ₹376.25 respectively.
D P Wires Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|208.66
|251.91
|-17.17%
|387.27
|-46.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.16
|1.86
|+16.12%
|2.13
|+1.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.08
|1
|+8.37%
|1.02
|+5.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|196.13
|245.61
|-20.15%
|367.84
|-46.68%
|Operating Income
|12.54
|6.3
|+98.83%
|19.43
|-35.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.17
|8.58
|+53.5%
|20.76
|-36.58%
|Net Income
|9.82
|6.32
|+55.4%
|15.06
|-34.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.34
|4.08
|+55.39%
|9.71
|-34.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹208.66Cr
