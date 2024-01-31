Dabur CEO bets on election push to rural recovery
India's rural markets could see a recovery in demand for packaged goods due to the upcoming general elections, according to Dabur India's CEO.
New Delhi: India’s rural markets, where demand for packaged consumer goods has remained subdued for several quarters, could show signs of recovery as the coming general elections are likely to spur demand, said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India Ltd.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message