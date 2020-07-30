Dabur India Ltd Q1 profit down 6%

Healthcare segment was up 29.2% at ₹532 crore during the quarter. Under the segment, the healthcare supplements business was up 52.6% led by growth in its Chyawanprash brand—that was up 700% during the quarter and honey. Dabur Chyawanprash saw a 700 bps increase in market share, while Dabur Honey gained 300 bps share in the market.