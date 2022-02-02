New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.19% rise in net profit to ₹504.35 crore in the December quarter, slightly missing Street estimates even as it stepped up cost-saving initiatives and passed on price hikes to consumers amid higher-than-expected inflation.

The maker of Real fruit drinks and Vatika hair oil reported a 7.8% increase in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹2,941.75 crore, up from ₹2,728.84 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Bloomberg estimates had pegged Dabur's net profit at ₹503.75 crore with consolidated sales of ₹2,948.47 crore.

Expenses during the quarter rose 7.6% to Rs2,388.53 crore, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13% and subdued consumer sentiments, said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India.

The company mitigated the impact of inflation partially through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives.

“Despite these macro-economic headwinds, we remained focused on rolling our consumer-centric innovation that expanded our total addressable market, besides gaining market share across 100% of our product portfolio, which is unprecedented. Our investments in distribution footprint expansion in rural India helped drive growth even in a challenging environment with rural demand for Dabur outpacing urban demand by 500bps," Malhotra said.

Malhotra pointed to a “marked revival" in discretionary spending by consumers. This aided the company’s home and personal care business that grew 8.4% year-on-year during the quarter. Shampoos grew 21.2% during the quarter while oral care brands reported a 6.7% growth.

However, a moderation in demand for health supplements that grew in the months post-covid dragged down growth for the company’s healthcare portfolio. Dabur Chyawanprash and Dabur Honey reported muted growth in the December quarter, the company said in its earnings presentation. The overall health supplements business was down 8.3% during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company’s foods and beverages business grew 38% year-on-year.

"Dabur's foods business under the Hommade brand with a range of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, will become ₹100 crore business by the end of the 2021-22 financial year," Malhotra said.

Dabur's share in the Chyawanprash category improved by 200 bps to 63.6%. In the Honey market, Dabur reported a market share gain of 180 bps.

During the quarter, the company’s advertising and promotional spends were down 16% year-on-year. The company’s EBITDA increased by 10.6% year-on-year, while operating revenue grew 9.3%.

Dabur’s international business grew 8.7% year-on-year in constant currency terms.

Dabur India reported a healthy set of results, said analysts tracking the company. “The company has taken the price hikes to pass on the elevated commodity inflation. We believe larger part of the growth is contributed by pricing. It is also important to note that base quarter sales growth was higher due to high growth in naturals, health supplements and Ayurveda products," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note on Wednesday.

However, gross margins for the company contracted by 200bps with crude-based packaging costs remaining at a high level. However, unlike other FMCG companies, Dabur is least impacted by commodity inflation given larger part of its raw material is herbs and agri-based commodities, where inflation is not as high as it is in crude or palm oil, analysts said.

