Dabur India net profit up 2% in December quarter

Dabur India reported a healthy set of results, said analysts tracking the company. “The company has taken the price hikes to pass on the elevated commodity inflation. We believe larger part of the growth is contributed by pricing. It is also important to note that base quarter sales growth was higher due to high growth in naturals, health supplements and Ayurveda products," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note on Wednesday.

