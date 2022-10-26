Dabur India Q2 net profit dips; to acquire 51% stake in Badshah Masala

"While the challenging economic environment continued to be a concern and impacted the purchasing power, we are seeing green shoots of recovery with the onset of festive season. The impact of inflationary pressures was more pronounced in the Rural markets with demand growth in hinterland lagging Urban markets for the first time in five quarters. However, we are hopeful of rural demand reporting a smart recovery in the coming quarters and we are investing ahead of the curve to ride this demand recovery by expanding our rural footprint by adding nearly 9,000 villages in Q2 of 2022-23 to take our total coverage to over 100,000 villages/' Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohit Malhotra said.