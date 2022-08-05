Dabur India Q1 net profit flat on high input costs

“Dabur has been continuing the strategy of growth through new product launches, innovations and foraying into newer categories. Though growth in the health supplement business (covid tailwind) has tapered down in the last few quarters, the jump in the beverage category has more than compensated for the dip in health supplement sales. Given that the major part of the company’s raw material is herbs and agri products, margin impact on Dabur is the least among FMCG companies," analysts at ICICI Securities said.