Dabur India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.81% YOY

Dabur India Q1 Results Live : Dabur India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.98% & the profit increased by 7.81% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.99% and the profit increased by 43.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.79% q-o-q & increased by 11.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 51.87% q-o-q & increased by 7.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.82 for Q1 which increased by 8.05% Y-o-Y.
Dabur India has delivered 1.95% return in the last 1 week, 16.07% return in the last 6 months and 15.49% YTD return.
Currently, Dabur India has a market cap of ₹112665.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹662.35 & ₹489.2 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.
Dabur India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3349.11
|2814.64
|+18.99%
|3130.47
|+6.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|558.81
|499.88
|+11.79%
|501.58
|+11.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|109.12
|107.36
|+1.64%
|96.64
|+12.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|2803.2
|2455.19
|+14.17%
|2622.38
|+6.9%
|Operating Income
|545.91
|359.45
|+51.87%
|508.09
|+7.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|642.45
|452.66
|+41.93%
|593.36
|+8.27%
|Net Income
|500.12
|349.53
|+43.08%
|463.88
|+7.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.82
|1.97
|+43.15%
|2.61
|+8.05%
