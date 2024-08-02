Dabur India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.81% YOY

Dabur India Q1 Results Live : Dabur India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.98% & the profit increased by 7.81% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.99% and the profit increased by 43.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.79% q-o-q & increased by 11.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.87% q-o-q & increased by 7.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.82 for Q1 which increased by 8.05% Y-o-Y.

Dabur India has delivered 1.95% return in the last 1 week, 16.07% return in the last 6 months and 15.49% YTD return.

Currently, Dabur India has a market cap of ₹112665.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹662.35 & ₹489.2 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Dabur India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3349.11 2814.64 +18.99% 3130.47 +6.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 558.81 499.88 +11.79% 501.58 +11.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 109.12 107.36 +1.64% 96.64 +12.91% Total Operating Expense 2803.2 2455.19 +14.17% 2622.38 +6.9% Operating Income 545.91 359.45 +51.87% 508.09 +7.44% Net Income Before Taxes 642.45 452.66 +41.93% 593.36 +8.27% Net Income 500.12 349.53 +43.08% 463.88 +7.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.82 1.97 +43.15% 2.61 +8.05%