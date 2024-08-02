Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dabur India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.81% YOY

Dabur India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.81% YOY

Livemint

Dabur India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.98% YoY & profit increased by 7.81% YoY

Dabur India Q1 Results Live

Dabur India Q1 Results Live : Dabur India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.98% & the profit increased by 7.81% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.99% and the profit increased by 43.08%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.79% q-o-q & increased by 11.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.87% q-o-q & increased by 7.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.82 for Q1 which increased by 8.05% Y-o-Y.

Dabur India has delivered 1.95% return in the last 1 week, 16.07% return in the last 6 months and 15.49% YTD return.

Currently, Dabur India has a market cap of 112665.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 662.35 & 489.2 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Dabur India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3349.112814.64+18.99%3130.47+6.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total558.81499.88+11.79%501.58+11.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization109.12107.36+1.64%96.64+12.91%
Total Operating Expense2803.22455.19+14.17%2622.38+6.9%
Operating Income545.91359.45+51.87%508.09+7.44%
Net Income Before Taxes642.45452.66+41.93%593.36+8.27%
Net Income500.12349.53+43.08%463.88+7.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.821.97+43.15%2.61+8.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹500.12Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3349.11Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.