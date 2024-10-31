Dabur India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.48% YOY

Dabur India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 5.47% YoY & profit decreased by 17.48% YoY.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Dabur India Q2 Results Live
Dabur India Q2 Results Live

Dabur India Q2 Results Live : Dabur India announced its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company experienced a topline decline of 5.47% year-over-year, with profits dropping by 17.48%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 9.57% and profit decreased by 15.02%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 6.09% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that may have impacted profitability. Additionally, operating income saw a substantial decline, down by 19.11% compared to the previous quarter and 21.5% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.39, reflecting a 17.59% decrease from the same period last year. This decline in EPS signals challenges in maintaining profitability amidst declining revenue.

In terms of stock performance, Dabur India has delivered a -2.16% return in the last week, a 7.66% return over the last six months, and a -1.89% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is approximately 96,883.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 672 and a low of 489.2.

As of October 31, 2024, among the 39 analysts covering Dabur India, there is a mixed sentiment regarding the stock. One analyst has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, two analysts recommend a 'Sell,' 15 suggest 'Hold,' while 12 analysts have a 'Buy' rating and nine have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy,' indicating a cautious optimism despite the recent quarterly results.

Dabur India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3028.593349.11-9.57%3203.84-5.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total564.42558.81+1%532.02+6.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization110.97109.12+1.7%98.32+12.87%
Total Operating Expense2587.012803.2-7.71%2641.29-2.06%
Operating Income441.58545.91-19.11%562.55-21.5%
Net Income Before Taxes545.95642.45-15.02%651.31-16.18%
Net Income425500.12-15.02%515.05-17.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.392.82-15.25%2.9-17.59%
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
