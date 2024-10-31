Dabur India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.48% YOY

Dabur India Q2 Results Live : Dabur India announced its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company experienced a topline decline of 5.47% year-over-year, with profits dropping by 17.48%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 9.57% and profit decreased by 15.02%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 6.09% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that may have impacted profitability. Additionally, operating income saw a substantial decline, down by 19.11% compared to the previous quarter and 21.5% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.39, reflecting a 17.59% decrease from the same period last year. This decline in EPS signals challenges in maintaining profitability amidst declining revenue.

In terms of stock performance, Dabur India has delivered a -2.16% return in the last week, a 7.66% return over the last six months, and a -1.89% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is approximately ₹96,883.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹672 and a low of ₹489.2.

As of October 31, 2024, among the 39 analysts covering Dabur India, there is a mixed sentiment regarding the stock. One analyst has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, two analysts recommend a 'Sell,' 15 suggest 'Hold,' while 12 analysts have a 'Buy' rating and nine have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy,' indicating a cautious optimism despite the recent quarterly results.

Dabur India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3028.59 3349.11 -9.57% 3203.84 -5.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 564.42 558.81 +1% 532.02 +6.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 110.97 109.12 +1.7% 98.32 +12.87% Total Operating Expense 2587.01 2803.2 -7.71% 2641.29 -2.06% Operating Income 441.58 545.91 -19.11% 562.55 -21.5% Net Income Before Taxes 545.95 642.45 -15.02% 651.31 -16.18% Net Income 425 500.12 -15.02% 515.05 -17.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.39 2.82 -15.25% 2.9 -17.59%