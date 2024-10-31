Dabur India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.48% YOY

Dabur India Q2 Results Live : Dabur India announced its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company experienced a topline decline of 5.47% year-over-year, with profits dropping by 17.48%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 9.57% and profit decreased by 15.02%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 6.09% year-over-year, indicating rising costs that may have impacted profitability. Additionally, operating income saw a substantial decline, down by 19.11% compared to the previous quarter and 21.5% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.39, reflecting a 17.59% decrease from the same period last year. This decline in EPS signals challenges in maintaining profitability amidst declining revenue.
In terms of stock performance, Dabur India has delivered a -2.16% return in the last week, a 7.66% return over the last six months, and a -1.89% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is approximately ₹96,883.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹672 and a low of ₹489.2.
As of October 31, 2024, among the 39 analysts covering Dabur India, there is a mixed sentiment regarding the stock. One analyst has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, two analysts recommend a 'Sell,' 15 suggest 'Hold,' while 12 analysts have a 'Buy' rating and nine have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy,' indicating a cautious optimism despite the recent quarterly results.
Dabur India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3028.59
|3349.11
|-9.57%
|3203.84
|-5.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|564.42
|558.81
|+1%
|532.02
|+6.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|110.97
|109.12
|+1.7%
|98.32
|+12.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|2587.01
|2803.2
|-7.71%
|2641.29
|-2.06%
|Operating Income
|441.58
|545.91
|-19.11%
|562.55
|-21.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|545.95
|642.45
|-15.02%
|651.31
|-16.18%
|Net Income
|425
|500.12
|-15.02%
|515.05
|-17.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.39
|2.82
|-15.25%
|2.9
|-17.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹425Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3028.59Cr
