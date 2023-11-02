Dabur India , the FMCG major, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹515.05 crore for the quarter ended September 2023, recording a growth of 5% from ₹490.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY24 increased 7.2% to ₹3,203.84 crore from ₹2,986.49 crore, YoY, driven by steady performance of both the Home & Personal care and HealthCare businesses. The Q2 revenue growth stands at 10.4% on a Constant Currency basis.

The India FMCG Business reported a volume growth of 3% in the second quarter of FY24.

Dabur's International business continued its strong growth momentum with a 23.6% jump in Constant Currency terms in the second quarter. During the quarter, the MENA business grew by 18.4%; Egypt by 35% and the Turkey business by 78%, the company said in a release.

Also Read: FMCG Q2 results review: Sluggish volume growth a worry, does that make the sector an avoid?

“We have delivered steady Revenue and double-digit Operating Profit growth with improvement in gross margins led by moderating inflation. We believe we are on the right path with our strategic playbook. We remain focused on managing our business with agility, leveraging our strong distribution footprint while enhancing our margins, quarter after quarter," Dabur India Limited Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

Operationally, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review rose 10% to ₹661 crore from ₹600.8 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 50 basis points (bps) to 20.6% from 20.1%, YoY.

“We have witnessed a marked sequential improvement in urban demand, led by new-age channels. While the rural growth still lags urban demand, the gap has reduced. We are increasingly optimistic of the future as we are seeing green shoots of recovery in Rural sentiments. We will continue to invest behind our brands, distribution infrastructure and innovation to deliver volume-led profitable growth," Malhotra added.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Category Performance

Dabur's Digestive business grew by 18.1%, while the Home Care business reported a 15.1% growth. The Ayurvedic OTC and Ethicals business grew by 8.1%.

Dabur’s flagship toothpaste franchise Dabur Red ended the quarter with a high single-digit growth with continued market share gains.

“While the unseasonal rains in our key North Indian markets impacted the beverage business during the quarter, the Foods business ended with a 40.4% surge. The recently acquired Badshah brand reported a 16.4% growth during the quarter," Dabur India said.

Also Read: Britannia’s Better Snack Co brand to focus on heath foods

Dividend

Dabur India’s board of directors also declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2023-24, aggregating to a total payout of ₹487.31 crore.

The company has fixed the record date of November 10, 2023, for ascertaining the name of the shareholders entitled to receive the interim dividend.

The aforesaid interim dividend, will be paid November 24, 2023, onwards by the company.

Appointment

Dabur India also announced the appointment of Sushil Chandra, former Chief Election Commissioner of India and former Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from November 2, 2023.

Chandra has been appointed as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years, subject to approval of shareholders. With his appointment, Dabur India Limited now has 10 Independent Directors on its board, the company said.

At 3:10 pm, Dabur shares were trading 2.54% higher at ₹530.30 apiece on the BSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!