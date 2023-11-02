Dabur India Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹515 crore; revenue up 7.2% YoY; declares dividend of ₹2.75 per share
Dabur India’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY24 increased 7.2% to ₹3,203.84 crore from ₹2,986.49 crore, YoY, driven by steady performance of both the Home & Personal care and HealthCare businesses. The Q2 revenue growth stands at 10.4% on a Constant Currency basis.
Dabur India, the FMCG major, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹515.05 crore for the quarter ended September 2023, recording a growth of 5% from ₹490.06 crore in the same quarter last year.
