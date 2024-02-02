Dabur India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.04% YoY

Dabur India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.96% & the profit increased by 8.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6% and the profit decreased by 0.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.35% q-o-q & increased by 18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.49% q-o-q & increased by 5.93% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.21% Y-o-Y.

Dabur India has delivered 2.82% return in the last 1 week, -4.61% return in the last 6 months, and -3.16% YTD return.

Currently, Dabur India has a market cap of ₹95619.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹597.1 & ₹503.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Dabur India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3255.06 3203.84 +1.6% 3043.17 +6.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 555.14 532.02 +4.35% 470.45 +18% Depreciation/ Amortization 96.89 98.32 -1.45% 70.89 +36.68% Total Operating Expense 2684.13 2641.29 +1.62% 2504.18 +7.19% Operating Income 570.93 562.55 +1.49% 538.99 +5.93% Net Income Before Taxes 661.41 651.31 +1.55% 620.16 +6.65% Net Income 514.22 515.05 -0.16% 475.94 +8.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.9 2.9 -0% 2.68 +8.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹514.22Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3255.06Cr

