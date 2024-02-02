Hello User
Dabur India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.04% YoY

Dabur India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.04% YoY

Livemint

Dabur India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 6.96% YoY & Profit Increased by 8.04% YoY

Dabur India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Dabur India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.96% & the profit increased by 8.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6% and the profit decreased by 0.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.35% q-o-q & increased by 18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.49% q-o-q & increased by 5.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.21% Y-o-Y.

Dabur India has delivered 2.82% return in the last 1 week, -4.61% return in the last 6 months, and -3.16% YTD return.

Currently, Dabur India has a market cap of 95619.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 597.1 & 503.65 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Dabur India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3255.063203.84+1.6%3043.17+6.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total555.14532.02+4.35%470.45+18%
Depreciation/ Amortization96.8998.32-1.45%70.89+36.68%
Total Operating Expense2684.132641.29+1.62%2504.18+7.19%
Operating Income570.93562.55+1.49%538.99+5.93%
Net Income Before Taxes661.41651.31+1.55%620.16+6.65%
Net Income514.22515.05-0.16%475.94+8.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.92.9-0%2.68+8.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹514.22Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3255.06Cr

