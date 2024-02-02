Dabur India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.04% YoY

Dabur India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.96% & the profit increased by 8.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6% and the profit decreased by 0.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.35% q-o-q & increased by 18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.49% q-o-q & increased by 5.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.21% Y-o-Y.
Dabur India has delivered 2.82% return in the last 1 week, -4.61% return in the last 6 months, and -3.16% YTD return.
Currently, Dabur India has a market cap of ₹95619.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹597.1 & ₹503.65 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 12 analysts have given Hold rating, 16 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Dabur India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3255.06
|3203.84
|+1.6%
|3043.17
|+6.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|555.14
|532.02
|+4.35%
|470.45
|+18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|96.89
|98.32
|-1.45%
|70.89
|+36.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|2684.13
|2641.29
|+1.62%
|2504.18
|+7.19%
|Operating Income
|570.93
|562.55
|+1.49%
|538.99
|+5.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|661.41
|651.31
|+1.55%
|620.16
|+6.65%
|Net Income
|514.22
|515.05
|-0.16%
|475.94
|+8.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.9
|2.9
|-0%
|2.68
|+8.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹514.22Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3255.06Cr
