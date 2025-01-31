Dabur India Q3 Results 2025:Dabur India declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a topline growth of 3.08% and a profit increase of 1.59% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹522.38 crore alongside revenue of ₹3355.25 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Dabur's revenue experienced a significant growth of 10.79%, and profit surged by 22.91%. This positive trend indicates a robust performance in the company's operations.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.45% quarter-over-quarter, while they rose by 1.21% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efforts to manage costs effectively.
The operating income also showed a strong performance, up by 29.82% quarter-over-quarter and 0.41% year-over-year. This reflects the company's ability to enhance its operational efficiencies in a competitive market.
Dabur India reported an EPS of ₹2.94 for Q3, marking an increase of 1.38% year-over-year. This growth in earnings per share is a positive indicator for investors.
Dabur India has shown a return of 1.73% over the last week, but its performance has been less favorable in the last six months with a decline of 17.06%. However, the year-to-date return stands at 5.27%, suggesting some recovery.
Currently, Dabur India boasts a market capitalization of ₹94,588.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹672 and a low of ₹489.2, indicating a range of market sentiments.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 38 analysts covering Dabur India, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 17 analysts suggest Hold, while 9 recommend Buy and another 9 have issued Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, remains to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company’s future performance.
Dabur India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3355.25
|3028.59
|+10.79%
|3255.06
|+3.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|561.88
|564.42
|-0.45%
|555.14
|+1.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|108.64
|110.97
|-2.1%
|96.89
|+12.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|2782
|2587.01
|+7.54%
|2684.13
|+3.65%
|Operating Income
|573.25
|441.58
|+29.82%
|570.93
|+0.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|657.58
|545.95
|+20.45%
|661.41
|-0.58%
|Net Income
|522.38
|425
|+22.91%
|514.22
|+1.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.94
|2.39
|+23.01%
|2.9
|+1.38%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.