Dabur India Q3 Results 2025:Dabur India declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a topline growth of 3.08% and a profit increase of 1.59% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹522.38 crore alongside revenue of ₹3355.25 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Dabur's revenue experienced a significant growth of 10.79%, and profit surged by 22.91%. This positive trend indicates a robust performance in the company's operations.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.45% quarter-over-quarter, while they rose by 1.21% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efforts to manage costs effectively.

Dabur India Q3 Results

The operating income also showed a strong performance, up by 29.82% quarter-over-quarter and 0.41% year-over-year. This reflects the company's ability to enhance its operational efficiencies in a competitive market.

Dabur India reported an EPS of ₹2.94 for Q3, marking an increase of 1.38% year-over-year. This growth in earnings per share is a positive indicator for investors.

Dabur India has shown a return of 1.73% over the last week, but its performance has been less favorable in the last six months with a decline of 17.06%. However, the year-to-date return stands at 5.27%, suggesting some recovery.

Currently, Dabur India boasts a market capitalization of ₹94,588.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹672 and a low of ₹489.2, indicating a range of market sentiments.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 38 analysts covering Dabur India, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 17 analysts suggest Hold, while 9 recommend Buy and another 9 have issued Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, remains to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company’s future performance.

Dabur India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3355.25 3028.59 +10.79% 3255.06 +3.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 561.88 564.42 -0.45% 555.14 +1.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 108.64 110.97 -2.1% 96.89 +12.13% Total Operating Expense 2782 2587.01 +7.54% 2684.13 +3.65% Operating Income 573.25 441.58 +29.82% 570.93 +0.41% Net Income Before Taxes 657.58 545.95 +20.45% 661.41 -0.58% Net Income 522.38 425 +22.91% 514.22 +1.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.94 2.39 +23.01% 2.9 +1.38%