Dabur India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1.59% YOY, profit at ₹522.38 crore and revenue at ₹3355.25 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Dabur India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Dabur India Q3 Results 2025:Dabur India declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, showcasing a topline growth of 3.08% and a profit increase of 1.59% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 522.38 crore alongside revenue of 3355.25 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Dabur's revenue experienced a significant growth of 10.79%, and profit surged by 22.91%. This positive trend indicates a robust performance in the company's operations.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.45% quarter-over-quarter, while they rose by 1.21% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efforts to manage costs effectively.

Dabur India Q3 Results

The operating income also showed a strong performance, up by 29.82% quarter-over-quarter and 0.41% year-over-year. This reflects the company's ability to enhance its operational efficiencies in a competitive market.

Dabur India reported an EPS of 2.94 for Q3, marking an increase of 1.38% year-over-year. This growth in earnings per share is a positive indicator for investors.

Dabur India has shown a return of 1.73% over the last week, but its performance has been less favorable in the last six months with a decline of 17.06%. However, the year-to-date return stands at 5.27%, suggesting some recovery.

Currently, Dabur India boasts a market capitalization of 94,588.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 672 and a low of 489.2, indicating a range of market sentiments.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 38 analysts covering Dabur India, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 17 analysts suggest Hold, while 9 recommend Buy and another 9 have issued Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, remains to Buy, reflecting a generally positive outlook on the company’s future performance.

Dabur India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3355.253028.59+10.79%3255.06+3.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total561.88564.42-0.45%555.14+1.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization108.64110.97-2.1%96.89+12.13%
Total Operating Expense27822587.01+7.54%2684.13+3.65%
Operating Income573.25441.58+29.82%570.93+0.41%
Net Income Before Taxes657.58545.95+20.45%661.41-0.58%
Net Income522.38425+22.91%514.22+1.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.942.39+23.01%2.9+1.38%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹522.38Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3355.25Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
