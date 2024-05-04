Dabur India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.19% YOY

Dabur India Q4 Results Live : Dabur India declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.11% & the profit increased by 16.19% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.53% and the profit decreased by 32.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.95% q-o-q & increased by 13.51% Y-o-Y. This indicates a positive trend in cost management over the year.
The operating income was down by 37.04% q-o-q & increased by 16.77% Y-o-Y, showcasing a strong annual performance despite a slight decrease in the last quarter.
With an EPS of ₹1.97 for Q4, which increased by 16.45% Y-o-Y, Dabur India has shown growth in earnings per share, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.
Despite mixed returns in various time frames, Dabur India has maintained a market cap of ₹93085.22 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹597.1 & ₹489.2 respectively.
Analyst recommendations as of 04 May, 2024, show a positive sentiment towards Dabur India, with 1 analyst rating it as Strong Sell, 10 analysts as Hold, 17 analysts as Buy, and 11 analysts as Strong Buy, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.
Dabur India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2814.64
|3255.06
|-13.53%
|2677.8
|+5.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|499.88
|555.14
|-9.95%
|440.37
|+13.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|107.36
|96.89
|+10.81%
|102
|+5.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|2455.19
|2684.13
|-8.53%
|2369.96
|+3.6%
|Operating Income
|359.45
|570.93
|-37.04%
|307.84
|+16.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|452.66
|661.41
|-31.56%
|396.25
|+14.24%
|Net Income
|349.53
|514.22
|-32.03%
|300.83
|+16.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.97
|2.9
|-32.07%
|1.69
|+16.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹349.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2814.64Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!