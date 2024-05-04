Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dabur India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.19% YOY

Dabur India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.19% YOY

Livemint

Dabur India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.11% YoY & profit increased by 16.19% YoY

Dabur India Q4 Results Live

Dabur India Q4 Results Live : Dabur India declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.11% & the profit increased by 16.19% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.53% and the profit decreased by 32.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.95% q-o-q & increased by 13.51% Y-o-Y. This indicates a positive trend in cost management over the year.

The operating income was down by 37.04% q-o-q & increased by 16.77% Y-o-Y, showcasing a strong annual performance despite a slight decrease in the last quarter.

With an EPS of 1.97 for Q4, which increased by 16.45% Y-o-Y, Dabur India has shown growth in earnings per share, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.

Despite mixed returns in various time frames, Dabur India has maintained a market cap of 93085.22 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 597.1 & 489.2 respectively.

Analyst recommendations as of 04 May, 2024, show a positive sentiment towards Dabur India, with 1 analyst rating it as Strong Sell, 10 analysts as Hold, 17 analysts as Buy, and 11 analysts as Strong Buy, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Dabur India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2814.643255.06-13.53%2677.8+5.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total499.88555.14-9.95%440.37+13.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization107.3696.89+10.81%102+5.25%
Total Operating Expense2455.192684.13-8.53%2369.96+3.6%
Operating Income359.45570.93-37.04%307.84+16.77%
Net Income Before Taxes452.66661.41-31.56%396.25+14.24%
Net Income349.53514.22-32.03%300.83+16.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.972.9-32.07%1.69+16.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹349.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2814.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.