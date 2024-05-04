Dabur India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.19% YOY

Dabur India Q4 Results Live : Dabur India declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.11% & the profit increased by 16.19% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.53% and the profit decreased by 32.03%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.95% q-o-q & increased by 13.51% Y-o-Y. This indicates a positive trend in cost management over the year.

The operating income was down by 37.04% q-o-q & increased by 16.77% Y-o-Y, showcasing a strong annual performance despite a slight decrease in the last quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With an EPS of ₹1.97 for Q4, which increased by 16.45% Y-o-Y, Dabur India has shown growth in earnings per share, reflecting positively on the company's profitability.

Despite mixed returns in various time frames, Dabur India has maintained a market cap of ₹93085.22 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹597.1 & ₹489.2 respectively.

Analyst recommendations as of 04 May, 2024, show a positive sentiment towards Dabur India, with 1 analyst rating it as Strong Sell, 10 analysts as Hold, 17 analysts as Buy, and 11 analysts as Strong Buy, resulting in a consensus recommendation to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dabur India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2814.64 3255.06 -13.53% 2677.8 +5.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 499.88 555.14 -9.95% 440.37 +13.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 107.36 96.89 +10.81% 102 +5.25% Total Operating Expense 2455.19 2684.13 -8.53% 2369.96 +3.6% Operating Income 359.45 570.93 -37.04% 307.84 +16.77% Net Income Before Taxes 452.66 661.41 -31.56% 396.25 +14.24% Net Income 349.53 514.22 -32.03% 300.83 +16.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.97 2.9 -32.07% 1.69 +16.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹349.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2814.64Cr

