Dabur India sees 13.9% growth in 2021-20223 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 09:26 PM IST
- Mohit Burman said the return to normalcy is an opportunity for the company to make this transition more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable
Fast moving consumer goods company Dabur India Limited's consolidated revenue crossed ₹10,000 crore mark for the first time with an annual growth of 13.9%, the company said in its annual report for the year 2021-2022. "This surge in growth is despite accelerating inflationary pressure in the last quarter and demonstrates Dabur’s remarkable resilience and agility," said Dabur India vice chairman Mohit Burman.