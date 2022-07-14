Fast moving consumer goods company Dabur India Limited's consolidated revenue crossed ₹10,000 crore mark for the first time with an annual growth of 13.9%, the company said in its annual report for the year 2021-2022. "This surge in growth is despite accelerating inflationary pressure in the last quarter and demonstrates Dabur’s remarkable resilience and agility," said Dabur India vice chairman Mohit Burman.

"While the Indian economy is still struggling to overcome the rippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have reported another year of steady revenue growth. In fact, we have recorded our highest ever revenue growth in the last 8 years," said Burman in a note to the shareholders.

Burman said the return to normalcy is an opportunity for the company to make this transition more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable. Although the company stood the test of time despite challenges, Burman said the current situation is unprecedented and economies are facing one crisis after another. "We had not yet recovered from the aftermath of covid, and a consequential crisis of high inflation hit us. Quarter 4 witnessed India’s 8-year high retail price inflation," he said.

The inflationary headwinds led to a dramatic surge in input costs, and FMCG companies dealing in the home and personal care segment had to face the worst impacts of higher input costs, he added. "Under these exceptional circumstances, our strategy to combat the challenges posed by high input costs involved cost control measures followed by pricing actions," he said, adding that the company's home and personal care segment continued to contribute the highest to it revenue pool.

The company's saw its Food & Beverages (F&B) portfolio grow 48% in the fiscal, followed by 13% growth in Home & Personal Care (HPC) vertical. Healthcare portfolio saw close to 5% growth on a high base of 32% growth, leading to a 2-year CAGR of 18%. The company's international business growth jumped by 15.8% in constant currency terms.

To be sure, Dabur’s FMCG portfolio has 8 power brands in the domestic portfolio including Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitous, Dabur Pudin Hara, and Dabur Lal Tail in healthcare space; Dabur Amla, and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.

At the end of fiscal 2021-22, the company said it had 12 brands above ₹100 Crore in size, 2 brands over ₹500 Crore in size and another 4 brands with a turnover over ₹1,000 crore. By the end of this fiscal, it expects two more brands – Meswak and Real Drinks – to join the Billion Rupee Turnover Club.

Meanwhile, Burman also flagged mounting inflationary pressure on key raw materials which he expects to increase in the coming months. "Dabur plans to monitor the situation closely to develop strategic ways to offset the increase in the price of raw materials through our synergies and cost efficiencies. We will continue to make sustained efforts to drive demands for our brands by enhancing our rural footprint and plowing investments behind our power brands. Our rural outreach expands across a network of ~90,000 villages out of which 30,000 villages have been added in the past year," he said.