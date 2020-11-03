Dabur India September quarter profit up 19%

NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India on Tuesday reported a 19.6% jump in its profit for the quarter ended Septemb. Net profit for the period stood at ₹482.86 crore against ₹403.64 crore reported in the year ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the September quarter stood at ₹2,516 crore, up 13.7% year-on-year.

The maker of Real juices and Vatika hair oil said demand for its ayurvedic healthcare, hygiene and nutrition portfolio helped the company report a 19.8% surge in domestic FMCG business. Volumes in India were up 16.8% during the three months ended 30 September.

The company’s domestic healthcare business, comprising Dabur honey, Dabur Chyawanprash, and Honitus, was up 49% during the quarter.

“Our domestic healthcare business reported a strong 49% growth, with the recent consumer-relevant innovations contributing to around 5-6% of our revenue. Our international business has also staged a smart recovery and reported a growth of 5.5% despite the key GCC market continuing to face macro-economic headwinds," said Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India Limited’s chief executive officer.

The company’s skin care business continued to face headwinds during the quarter, while strong demand for its newly launched personal hygiene products helped the overall category of home and personal care report a 38% growth during the quarter.

Dabur’s oral care sales were up over 24% with its flagship Dabur Red Paste reporting strong double-digit growth. The shampoo business grew by nearly 18% in the second quarter.

Rural demand grew ahead of urban, the company said, in line with what most large packaged consumer goods companies have reported.

The company continued to focus on strengthening its core healthcare portfolio with the introduction of new innovations, coupled with investments behind its power brands and expanding its distribution. This helped the company gain market share.

Share of e-commerce to overall sales of the company grew to 6% from 2.1% in the corresponding year.

Shares of the company rose 2.7% on the BSE post the company's earnings announcement.

