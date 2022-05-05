Dabur, Marico point to weak rural demand in Mar quarter

Dabur India’s chief executive Mohit Malhotra said the company witnessed a liquidity crunch in rural markets in the March quarter. “We have seen a little setback coming in from rural. For us, in the past couple of quarters, our rural was always firing ahead of urban. However, what we found in this quarter is a liquidity crunch and demand compression in rural India. Therefore, our credit (cycle) has also gone up in rural India. Rural is the one which is not doing so well for us at the moment," he said.