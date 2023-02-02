Dabur net profit down 5.5% as inflation bites

During the quarter Dabur cut advertisement spending; overhead and employee costs were up marginally by 34 bps and 28 bps, respectively, analysts at ICICI Securities said. “Dabur has seen strong 9% growth on a 3-year CAGR basis attributed to high growth during covid-19 period in healthcare segment. However, health supplement products (chyawanprash and honey) have started clocking lower sales over the last one year with subsiding of covid scare and improved mobility. We believe the company has forayed in multiple new categories in last two years leveraging its existing brands in under-penetrated categories," they added.