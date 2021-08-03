Dabur profit up 28.42% in June quarter

The company reported revival in the home and personal care category. “The hair care category was up nearly 39% during the first quarter, while the home care business grew by over 30% and the oral care business by over 21%. The skin care and salon business (excluding sanitizers) reported a 66% growth during the quarter," Dabur said in a media statement on Tuesday. Its healthcare business—including brands such as Chyawanprash and honey—reported a 30% growth during the quarter.