Dabur Q1: Net profit at ₹441 cr, revenue rises 8%
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.6% growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹441.06 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY23).
The company had posted a net profit of ₹438.30 crore in the year-ago period, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.
Sequentially, the profit was higher than ₹294.34 crore net earnings in the January-March quarter.
Its revenue from operations rose 8% to ₹2,822.43 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹2,611.54 crore in the year-ago period.
Analysts estimated the company's revenue to grow 7.5% to ₹2,808 crore in the first quarter as against ₹2,611 crore.
On Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 0.69% higher at ₹573.75. The stock has gained 8.92% in a month while it has fallen 1.5% so far this year. The stock has underperformed the Sensex by 10.28% in the last one year.