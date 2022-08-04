Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Dabur Q1: Net profit at 441 cr, revenue rises 8%

Dabur Q1: Net profit at 441 cr, revenue rises 8%

Dabur India had posted a net profit of 438.30 crore in the year-ago period, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.
1 min read . 03:16 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • Dabur Q1 update: Its revenue from operations rose 8% to 2,822.43 crore during the quarter under review, as against 2,611.54 crore in the year-ago period

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.6% growth in its consolidated net profit at 441.06 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY23).

The company had posted a net profit of 438.30 crore in the year-ago period, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the profit was higher than 294.34 crore net earnings in the January-March quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose 8% to 2,822.43 crore during the quarter under review, as against 2,611.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Analysts estimated the company's revenue to grow 7.5% to 2,808 crore in the first quarter as against 2,611 crore.

On Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 0.69% higher at 573.75. The stock has gained 8.92% in a month while it has fallen 1.5% so far this year. The stock has underperformed the Sensex by 10.28% in the last one year.

