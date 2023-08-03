Dabur Q1 Results: Net profit rises 3.5% to ₹457 crore; revenue grows 11% YoY1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Dabur India's consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 11% to ₹3,130.5 crore from ₹2,822.4 crore, YoY, driven by strong double-digit growth in both HPC and HC businesses. The Q1 revenue growth stands at 13.3% on Constant Currency basis.
Dabur India’s consolidated net profit in the quarter ended June 2023 rose 3.5% to ₹456.6 crore from ₹441 crore in the year-ago period.
