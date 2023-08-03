Hello User
Dabur Q1 Results: Net profit rises 3.5% to 457 crore; revenue grows 11% YoY

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:46 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • Dabur India's consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 11% to 3,130.5 crore from 2,822.4 crore, YoY, driven by strong double-digit growth in both HPC and HC businesses. The Q1 revenue growth stands at 13.3% on Constant Currency basis.

Dabur's International Business reported a 20.6% growth in constant currency terms.

Dabur India’s consolidated net profit in the quarter ended June 2023 rose 3.5% to 456.6 crore from 441 crore in the year-ago period.

The FMCG major’s consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 increased 11% to 3,130.5 crore from 2,822.4 crore, YoY, driven by strong double-digit growth in both HPC and HC businesses. The Q1 revenue growth stands at 13.3% on Constant Currency basis.

Dabur India's domestic volume growth was at 3%.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter rose 11.2% to 604.7 crore from 543.7 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin remained flat at 19.3%

“With the inflation softening, we have seen our rural growths bounce back to high single digits after three quarters. While rural growth continues to lag urban demand, the gap has reduced significantly," said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer Dabur India.

Also Read: Sun Pharma Q1 Results: Net profit falls 2% to 2,022 crore; revenue rises 11% YoY

Dabur's International Business reported a 20.6% growth in constant currency terms. The Turkey business reported a 51.2% growth, while the Egypt business grew by 45.7%, Sub-Saharan Africa by 13% and MENA by 10.2%.

Dabur's OTC business reported a 24.3% growth during the quarter. The Digestive business was up 14.3% while the Home Care business posted a 14.5% jump.

The Oral Care portfolio grew by 12.7% while the Hair Care portfolio posted a near 10% growth during the quarter. While the Foods business grew by 35%, the Beverages portfolio was impacted by the unseasonal rains, the company said in a release.

At 2:55 pm, Dabur India share price was trading 1.55% lower at 556.90 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Q1 Results here

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 03:21 PM IST
