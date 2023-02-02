Dabur Q3 net profit dips 5% to ₹476 cr, revenue up 3%
The consolidated revenue of Dabur grew by 3.44 per cent to ₹3,043.17 crore in the quarter under review from ₹2,941.75 crore a year ago.
FMCG major Dabur on Thursday reported a 5.49 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹476.65 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹504.35 crore in the year-ago period, Dabur said in a regulatory filing.
