FMCG major Dabur on Thursday reported a 5.49 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹476.65 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹504.35 crore in the year-ago period, Dabur said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue of Dabur grew by 3.44 per cent to ₹3,043.17 crore in the quarter under review from ₹2,941.75 crore a year ago.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell 2.7 percent to ₹620 crore.

Consolidated revenue posted a constant currency growth of 5.7%.

"We have delivered steady results in what continues to be a difficult cost and operating environment. We continued to adjust prices responsibly to reflect inflation, Our lndia business reported a growth of 3.3% with a 3-year CAGR of 9s% and steady market share gains across portfolio, despite most operating categories reporting a decline," said Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

Dabur's Home care business ended the quarter with an 18.2% growth. The Ayurvedic OTC business grew by 16.8% in Q3, while the Digestives category reported a 11.2% growth. Dabur's Food & Beverages business reported a 6.4% growth during the quarter, while the Toothpaste business, led by steady demand for the flagship Dabur Red paste, ended the quarter with a 3.2% growth.

Dabur's international Business reported a growth of 14% in Constant Currency terms, with a 3-Year CAGR of 14.1%. The Turkey business grew by 97%,while the Egypt business was up 35%. The Sub-Saharan Africa business reported a growth of 17%, while the SAARC market grew by 8%.

"Demand trends for the industry remained weak during Q3 FY23 with rural markets continuing to remain under pressure. This was further accentuated by late onset of winter in north India. However, early signs of moderate recovery were visible towards latter part of the quarter coupled with some abatement in inflation," said Dabur in 6 January its regulatory filing.

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 1.26 per cent lower at ₹554.60.