Dabur Q3 results: Net profit rises marginally to 504 cr
Consumer goods maker Dabur Ltd's consolidated net profit rose by a marginal 2% to 504 crore during the three months ended December. It was 493 crore in the year-ago period.

The FMCG company's revenue from operations came in at 2,941 crore in the third quarter, higher by 8% as compared to 2,728 crore in same quarter last year.

On Wednesday, Dabur shares rose 2.11% to close at 558 on NSE.

