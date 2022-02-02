Consumer goods maker Dabur Ltd's consolidated net profit rose by a marginal 2% to ₹504 crore during the three months ended December. It was ₹493 crore in the year-ago period.

The FMCG company's revenue from operations came in at ₹2,941 crore in the third quarter, higher by 8% as compared to ₹2,728 crore in same quarter last year.

On Wednesday, Dabur shares rose 2.11% to close at ₹558 on NSE.

