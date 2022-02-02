Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Dabur Q3 results: Net profit rises marginally to 504 cr

Dabur Q3 results: Net profit rises marginally to 504 cr

On Wednesday, Dabur shares rose 2.11% to close at 558 on NSE.
1 min read . 03:36 PM IST Livemint

  • The FMCG company's revenue from operations came in at 2,941 crore in the third quarter, higher by 8%

Consumer goods maker Dabur Ltd's consolidated net profit rose by a marginal 2% to 504 crore during the three months ended December. It was 493 crore in the year-ago period.

The FMCG company's revenue from operations came in at 2,941 crore in the third quarter, higher by 8% as compared to 2,728 crore in same quarter last year.

