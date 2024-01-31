Dabur Q3 results: Net profit up 8% at 514.2 crore

Dabur India, the FMCG major, on Wednesday, reported a consolidated net profit ₹514.2 cr vs ₹476.7 cr (YoY) recording a growth of 8% . Its revenue from operations was up 7 per cent at ₹3,255.06 crore during the quarter under review. It was at ₹3,043.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was "driven by steady performance of both the Home & Personal care and Food & Beverages business," said an earning statement from the company which owns brands such as Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, and juice brand Real.

Total expenses of Dabur India in the December quarter were up 7.82 per cent to ₹2,720.62 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dabur India's total income was at ₹3,382.43 crore, up 7.58 per cent in Q3 FY23.

Share of Dabur India was trading at ₹543.50 on BSE, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

