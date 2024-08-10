Dai Ichi Karkaria Q1 results : profit at ₹0.43Cr, Revenue increased by 21.54% YoY

Dai Ichi Karkaria Q1 Results Live : Dai Ichi Karkaria Q1 Results Live: Dai Ichi Karkaria declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.54% year-over-year, with the company reporting a profit of ₹0.43 crore. This is a significant turnaround compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company had declared a loss of ₹2.9 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew by 1.38% from the previous quarter.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.19% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 18.53% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has impacted the overall profitability metrics.
Operating income for the quarter was down by 210% quarter-over-quarter but showed an impressive increase of 80.84% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights both the challenges and potential upside in the company's operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.57, reflecting a substantial increase of 114.65% year-over-year. This increase in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing improved profitability on a per-share basis.
In terms of stock performance, Dai Ichi Karkaria has delivered a -9.22% return over the past week. However, the stock has shown robust performance over a longer horizon, with a 55.19% return over the last six months and an impressive 85.96% year-to-date return.
Currently, Dai Ichi Karkaria has a market capitalization of ₹528.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹799.2 and ₹326.65, respectively, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth.
Dai Ichi Karkaria Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33.86
|33.4
|+1.38%
|27.86
|+21.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.5
|5.33
|+3.19%
|4.64
|+18.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.49
|2.29
|+8.73%
|2.29
|+8.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|34.41
|32.9
|+4.59%
|30.73
|+11.98%
|Operating Income
|-0.55
|0.5
|-210%
|-2.87
|+80.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.36
|1.32
|-127.27%
|-3.07
|+88.27%
|Net Income
|0.43
|1.09
|-60.55%
|-2.9
|+114.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.57
|1.46
|-60.96%
|-3.89
|+114.65%
