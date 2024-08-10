Dai Ichi Karkaria Q1 results : profit at ₹0.43Cr, Revenue increased by 21.54% YoY

Published10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Dai Ichi Karkaria Q1 Results Live : Dai Ichi Karkaria Q1 Results Live: Dai Ichi Karkaria declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.54% year-over-year, with the company reporting a profit of 0.43 crore. This is a significant turnaround compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company had declared a loss of 2.9 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew by 1.38% from the previous quarter.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.19% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 18.53% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has impacted the overall profitability metrics.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 210% quarter-over-quarter but showed an impressive increase of 80.84% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights both the challenges and potential upside in the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.57, reflecting a substantial increase of 114.65% year-over-year. This increase in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Dai Ichi Karkaria has delivered a -9.22% return over the past week. However, the stock has shown robust performance over a longer horizon, with a 55.19% return over the last six months and an impressive 85.96% year-to-date return.

Currently, Dai Ichi Karkaria has a market capitalization of 528.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 799.2 and 326.65, respectively, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth.

Dai Ichi Karkaria Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33.8633.4+1.38%27.86+21.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.55.33+3.19%4.64+18.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.492.29+8.73%2.29+8.73%
Total Operating Expense34.4132.9+4.59%30.73+11.98%
Operating Income-0.550.5-210%-2.87+80.84%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.361.32-127.27%-3.07+88.27%
Net Income0.431.09-60.55%-2.9+114.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.571.46-60.96%-3.89+114.65%
FAQs
₹0.43Cr
₹33.86Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
