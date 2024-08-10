Dai Ichi Karkaria Q1 results : profit at ₹0.43Cr, Revenue increased by 21.54% YoY

Dai Ichi Karkaria Q1 Results Live : Dai Ichi Karkaria Q1 Results Live: Dai Ichi Karkaria declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.54% year-over-year, with the company reporting a profit of ₹0.43 crore. This is a significant turnaround compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company had declared a loss of ₹2.9 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew by 1.38% from the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.19% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 18.53% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has impacted the overall profitability metrics.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.57, reflecting a substantial increase of 114.65% year-over-year. This increase in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing improved profitability on a per-share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Dai Ichi Karkaria has delivered a -9.22% return over the past week. However, the stock has shown robust performance over a longer horizon, with a 55.19% return over the last six months and an impressive 85.96% year-to-date return.

Currently, Dai Ichi Karkaria has a market capitalization of ₹528.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹799.2 and ₹326.65, respectively, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dai Ichi Karkaria Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33.86 33.4 +1.38% 27.86 +21.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.5 5.33 +3.19% 4.64 +18.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.49 2.29 +8.73% 2.29 +8.73% Total Operating Expense 34.41 32.9 +4.59% 30.73 +11.98% Operating Income -0.55 0.5 -210% -2.87 +80.84% Net Income Before Taxes -0.36 1.32 -127.27% -3.07 +88.27% Net Income 0.43 1.09 -60.55% -2.9 +114.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.57 1.46 -60.96% -3.89 +114.65%

