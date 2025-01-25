Dai Ichi Karkaria Q3 Results 2025:Dai Ichi Karkaria declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 15.42% & the profit increased by 136.04% YoY. Profit at ₹2.62 crore and revenue at ₹40.71 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.78% and the profit increased by an impressive 1239.13%. This marks a significant recovery for the company after several challenging quarters.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.18% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 16.39% year-on-year, highlighting cost management efforts amidst rising operational costs.

Dai Ichi Karkaria Q3 Results

The operating income was up by an astonishing 298.85% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 1630% year-on-year, indicating a robust operational performance. This surge in operating income has contributed significantly to the overall profit rise.

The earnings per share (EPS) is reported at ₹1.98 for Q3, which increased by 34.69% year-on-year, reflecting the strong profitability of the company.

Dai Ichi Karkaria has delivered a return of 9.49% in the last week, despite a -51.27% return in the last 6 months and a -7.49% year-to-date return, showcasing some recent recovery in stock performance.

Currently, the Dai Ichi Karkaria has a market cap of ₹271.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹799.2 and a low of ₹330, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Dai Ichi Karkaria Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.71 36.75 +10.78% 35.27 +15.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.61 5.62 -0.18% 4.82 +16.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.54 2.58 -1.55% 2.35 +8.09% Total Operating Expense 38.98 37.62 +3.62% 35.17 +10.83% Operating Income 1.73 -0.87 +298.85% 0.1 +1630% Net Income Before Taxes 2.55 -0.25 +1120% 0.29 +779.31% Net Income 2.62 -0.23 +1239.13% 1.11 +136.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.98 -0.3 +760% 1.47 +34.69%