Dai Ichi Karkaria Q3 Results 2025:Dai Ichi Karkaria declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 15.42% & the profit increased by 136.04% YoY. Profit at ₹2.62 crore and revenue at ₹40.71 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.78% and the profit increased by an impressive 1239.13%. This marks a significant recovery for the company after several challenging quarters.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.18% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 16.39% year-on-year, highlighting cost management efforts amidst rising operational costs.
The operating income was up by an astonishing 298.85% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 1630% year-on-year, indicating a robust operational performance. This surge in operating income has contributed significantly to the overall profit rise.
The earnings per share (EPS) is reported at ₹1.98 for Q3, which increased by 34.69% year-on-year, reflecting the strong profitability of the company.
Dai Ichi Karkaria has delivered a return of 9.49% in the last week, despite a -51.27% return in the last 6 months and a -7.49% year-to-date return, showcasing some recent recovery in stock performance.
Currently, the Dai Ichi Karkaria has a market cap of ₹271.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹799.2 and a low of ₹330, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Dai Ichi Karkaria Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40.71
|36.75
|+10.78%
|35.27
|+15.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.61
|5.62
|-0.18%
|4.82
|+16.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.54
|2.58
|-1.55%
|2.35
|+8.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|38.98
|37.62
|+3.62%
|35.17
|+10.83%
|Operating Income
|1.73
|-0.87
|+298.85%
|0.1
|+1630%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.55
|-0.25
|+1120%
|0.29
|+779.31%
|Net Income
|2.62
|-0.23
|+1239.13%
|1.11
|+136.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.98
|-0.3
|+760%
|1.47
|+34.69%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
