Dai Ichi Karkaria Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 136.04% YOY, profit at ₹2.62 crore and revenue at ₹40.71 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Dai Ichi Karkaria Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Dai Ichi Karkaria Q3 Results 2025:Dai Ichi Karkaria declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 15.42% & the profit increased by 136.04% YoY. Profit at 2.62 crore and revenue at 40.71 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.78% and the profit increased by an impressive 1239.13%. This marks a significant recovery for the company after several challenging quarters.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.18% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 16.39% year-on-year, highlighting cost management efforts amidst rising operational costs.

Dai Ichi Karkaria Q3 Results

The operating income was up by an astonishing 298.85% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 1630% year-on-year, indicating a robust operational performance. This surge in operating income has contributed significantly to the overall profit rise.

The earnings per share (EPS) is reported at 1.98 for Q3, which increased by 34.69% year-on-year, reflecting the strong profitability of the company.

Dai Ichi Karkaria has delivered a return of 9.49% in the last week, despite a -51.27% return in the last 6 months and a -7.49% year-to-date return, showcasing some recent recovery in stock performance.

Currently, the Dai Ichi Karkaria has a market cap of 271.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 799.2 and a low of 330, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Dai Ichi Karkaria Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40.7136.75+10.78%35.27+15.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.615.62-0.18%4.82+16.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.542.58-1.55%2.35+8.09%
Total Operating Expense38.9837.62+3.62%35.17+10.83%
Operating Income1.73-0.87+298.85%0.1+1630%
Net Income Before Taxes2.55-0.25+1120%0.29+779.31%
Net Income2.62-0.23+1239.13%1.11+136.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.98-0.3+760%1.47+34.69%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2.62Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹40.71Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
