Dalmia Bharat Q1 profit declines 30% at 144 crore

Dalmia Bharat Q1 profit declines 30% at ₹144 crore1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:22 PM IST
- Its revenue increases 10% to ₹3,624 crore in the June quarter as compared with the estimated ₹3,693 crore in the year ago period
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. on Thursday reported 30% decline in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. on Thursday reported 30% decline in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.
The cement manufacturer reported a profit of ₹144 crore in the April-June period as compared to ₹196 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing by Dalmia Bharat.
The cement manufacturer reported a profit of ₹144 crore in the April-June period as compared to ₹196 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing by Dalmia Bharat.
Its revenue increased 10% to ₹3,624 crore in the June quarter as compared with the estimated ₹3,693 crore in the year ago period.