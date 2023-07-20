Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dalmia Bharat Q1 profit declines 30% at 144 crore

Dalmia Bharat Q1 profit declines 30% at 144 crore

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:22 PM IST

  • Its revenue increases 10% to 3,624 crore in the June quarter as compared with the estimated 3,693 crore in the year ago period

Photo: Bloomberg

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. on Thursday reported 30% decline in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. on Thursday reported 30% decline in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The cement manufacturer reported a profit of 144 crore in the April-June period as compared to 196 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing by Dalmia Bharat.

The cement manufacturer reported a profit of 144 crore in the April-June period as compared to 196 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing by Dalmia Bharat.

Its revenue increased 10% to 3,624 crore in the June quarter as compared with the estimated 3,693 crore in the year ago period.

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.