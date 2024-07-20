Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.46% YOY

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Live : Dalmia Bharat declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 0.08% and the profit increasing by 8.46% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.93% and the profit decreased by 55.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.42% q-o-q and increased by 2.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.69% q-o-q and increased by 13.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹12.02, which increased by 73.51% Y-o-Y.

Dalmia Bharat has delivered 2.76% return in the last 1 week, -12.13% return in the last 6 months, and -15.75% YTD return.

Currently, Dalmia Bharat has a market cap of ₹35950.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2430.7 & ₹1651.4 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Dalmia Bharat Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3621 4307 -15.93% 3624 -0.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1058 1222 -13.42% 1031 +2.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 317 328 -3.35% 399 -20.55% Total Operating Expense 3382 3981 -15.05% 3413 -0.91% Operating Income 239 326 -26.69% 211 +13.27% Net Income Before Taxes 194 352 -44.89% 185 +4.86% Net Income 141 315 -55.24% 130 +8.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.02 16.79 -28.38% 6.93 +73.51%