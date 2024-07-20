Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.46% YOY

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Live : Dalmia Bharat declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 0.08% and the profit increasing by 8.46% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.93% and the profit decreased by 55.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.42% q-o-q and increased by 2.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 26.69% q-o-q and increased by 13.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹12.02, which increased by 73.51% Y-o-Y.
Dalmia Bharat has delivered 2.76% return in the last 1 week, -12.13% return in the last 6 months, and -15.75% YTD return.
Currently, Dalmia Bharat has a market cap of ₹35950.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2430.7 & ₹1651.4 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Dalmia Bharat Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3621
|4307
|-15.93%
|3624
|-0.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1058
|1222
|-13.42%
|1031
|+2.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|317
|328
|-3.35%
|399
|-20.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|3382
|3981
|-15.05%
|3413
|-0.91%
|Operating Income
|239
|326
|-26.69%
|211
|+13.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|194
|352
|-44.89%
|185
|+4.86%
|Net Income
|141
|315
|-55.24%
|130
|+8.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.02
|16.79
|-28.38%
|6.93
|+73.51%